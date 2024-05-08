Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $197.82. The stock had a trading volume of 554,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,943. The company has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

