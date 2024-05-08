Northern Financial Advisors Inc Invests $317,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 142,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,683,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,320. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

