Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 8,630 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 23,181 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. The stock had a trading volume of 383,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,790. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

