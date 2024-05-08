Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 693 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Target Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.83. 859,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,216. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

