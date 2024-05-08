Northland Capmk Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Super Micro Computer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $21.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.71. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $21.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $7.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $819.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $131.06 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

