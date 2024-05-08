Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.9 million.

Novanta Stock Performance

Novanta stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. 14,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,173. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,519,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.