Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $230.0 million-$235.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $241.9 million.
Novanta Stock Performance
Novanta stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. 14,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,173. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 1.35.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novanta will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Novanta
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novanta
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Read an Earnings Report | Step by Step Guide with Tips
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Datadog: In the Doghouse or Pullback to the Buyzone?
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Celsius Stock’s Post-Earnings Morning Dip, Better than Coffee
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.