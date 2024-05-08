Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion to $1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10 to $0.20 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 497,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

