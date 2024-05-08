Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10 to $0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million to $455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.95 to $1.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 501,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,528. The company has a market cap of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $488.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

