Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.19

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.19 and last traded at $66.86, with a volume of 904063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

