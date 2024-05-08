Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE NCDL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

