Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans — Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.
NYSE NCDL traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,426. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
