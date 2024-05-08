NV Bekaert SA (BEKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 29th

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1183 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.11.
NV Bekaert Stock Performance
BEKAY opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. NV Bekaert has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.
About NV Bekaert
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NV Bekaert
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Chegg Chokes on AI Attempt, CEO Talks it Up As He Passes Torch
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Does Logitech’s EPS Beat Signal the Rebound of Video Gaming?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MU Nears Breakout as Analysts Continue to Pound the Table
Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.