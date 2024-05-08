NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $937-942 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $931.14 million.

Shares of NVEE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 57,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,548. NV5 Global has a one year low of $88.56 and a one year high of $119.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NV5 Global news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,404.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

