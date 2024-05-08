Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $604.38 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $604.38 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.72 or 0.04815164 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00055676 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019725 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09087703 USD and is down -5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $18,401,713.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

