ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.67. ODP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

ODP Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 618,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,841. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. ODP has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that ODP will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ODP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODP

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.