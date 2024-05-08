ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Down 15% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $44.11. 216,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 301,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ODP announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODP. TheStreet cut ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ODP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ODP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $207,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

