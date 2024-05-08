OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $5.15. OLO shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 753,638 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

OLO Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $751.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the third quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OLO by 190.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 538,231 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 1,737.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 562,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 531,444 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,917,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,849,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,810,000 after buying an additional 495,247 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

