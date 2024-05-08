ON (NYSE:ONON) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.53.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. ON has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.30 million. Analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 34.8% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ON by 63.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

