OneSpan Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for OneSpan in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OSPN. Sidoti cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $457.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at $725,935.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

