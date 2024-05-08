Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of LPRO stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 144,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,897. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $639.57 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Open Lending from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,654,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

