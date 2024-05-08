OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.17. OPKO Health shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 1,081,035 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368,225 shares in the company, valued at $206,284,542.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,923,000. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 140.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market cap of $846.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

