Oppenheimer Downgrades Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Market Perform

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAR. Compass Point cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 170.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.09% of the company’s stock.
Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.
