Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Oppenheimer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $42.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oppenheimer

About Oppenheimer

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.