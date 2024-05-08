OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.1 million.

OPFI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,604. OppFi has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a P/E ratio of -145.93 and a beta of 1.12.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

