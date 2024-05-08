Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 218,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 25,586 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 880,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,262,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,165,994. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $322.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $96.10 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,189,850. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

