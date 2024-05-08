Ordinals (ORDI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $804.04 Million

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $804.04 million and $119.10 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for approximately $38.29 or 0.00061503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 37.5271584 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $129,271,692.55 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the exchanges listed above.

