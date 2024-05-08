OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
OSB Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON OSB traded up GBX 20.20 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 449.20 ($5.64). 1,477,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 400.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 401.55. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 539 ($6.77). The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 685.85 and a beta of 1.41.
Insider Transactions at OSB Group
In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75), for a total value of £103,284.72 ($129,754.67). In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 27,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75), for a total transaction of £103,284.72 ($129,754.67). Also, insider April Talintyre sold 18,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £69,792.85 ($87,679.46). Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
