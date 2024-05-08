Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Announces Earnings Results

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,952,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,842. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.66. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

