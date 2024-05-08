Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.230-6.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Otter Tail Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 86,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Otter Tail has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.54.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
