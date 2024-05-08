PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,920 shares of company stock worth $4,650,324. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $106.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

