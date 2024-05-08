PACK Private Wealth LLC Has $281,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,350,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,892,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:INDA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,871,145 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.