Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,045 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 1.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $11,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.27 and a 200-day moving average of $239.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

