Palisade Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after buying an additional 2,302,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,993,000 after buying an additional 660,955 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,777. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

