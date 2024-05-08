Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.23. 1,436,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,625. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.50. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $234.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

