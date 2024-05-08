Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Graco by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.00. 524,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,031. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,097.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,483 shares of company stock worth $4,123,245. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

