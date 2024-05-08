Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,766,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,739,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 90,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,303,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,440,000 after purchasing an additional 550,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Bank of America lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

XEL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,470. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

