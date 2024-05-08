Palisade Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.65. 6,038,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,469. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

