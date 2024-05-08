Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after buying an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,955,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

