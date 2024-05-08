Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Takes $574,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELV traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $533.35. The stock had a trading volume of 776,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,811. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.26. The company has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.