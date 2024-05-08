Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 94.9% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,153. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

