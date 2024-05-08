PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
PCM Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCM opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.
PCM Fund Company Profile
