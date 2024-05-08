PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCM opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.14.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.