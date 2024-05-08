Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 308.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $328.71. 639,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

