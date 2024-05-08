Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $224,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.01. 654,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

