Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Buys 500 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,672,000 after buying an additional 59,288 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,992,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,832,000 after purchasing an additional 283,100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insider Activity

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.