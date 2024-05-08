Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.92. 1,889,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,644,606. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

