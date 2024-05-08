Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,536,000 after acquiring an additional 425,392 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

NVO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,132. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $569.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

