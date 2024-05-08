Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,121 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 171,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,144,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 209,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,295. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

