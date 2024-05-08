Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,589,073,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,911,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,159,877,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

