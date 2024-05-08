Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $12.71 on Monday. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Perion Network by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,972,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,055,000 after acquiring an additional 945,194 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 998,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,644,000 after purchasing an additional 385,010 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,651,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,771,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

