Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PESI

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.