Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Perma-Fix Environmental Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,662. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PESI

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.